* Adj EPS $1.52 vs. Street forecast $1.39
* Revenue up 34 percent to $2.08 billion; matches Street
April 24 Chemical maker Ashland Inc
posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it sold more
adhesives and coatings.
The company makes a wide range of specialty chemicals,
including Valvoline oil, as well as materials for the packaging
and water purification industries.
For the second quarter ended March 31, Ashland posted net
income of $88 million, or $1.10 per share, compared with $485
million, or $6.02 per share, a year earlier.
The year-ago period included a $231 million gain from the
sale of Ashland's distribution unit to private equity firm TPG
Capital for $979 million cash..
Excluding restructuring programs and other one-time items,
Ashland earned $1.52 per share for the fiscal second quarter.
By that measure, analysts had expected earnings of $1.39 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 34 percent to $2.08 billion. Analysts had
expected $2.08 billion.
Sales rose in three out of four of the company's main units.
"Our overall business continues to perform well, with
increased sales, stable margins and improved cash flow during
the quarter despite some market weakness in certain commercial
units," Ashland Chief Executive James O'Brien said in a
statement.