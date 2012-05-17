May 17 Chemical maker Ashland Inc raised
its quarterly dividend by 29 percent, citing the company's
ability to generate cash and deliver strong financial
performance.
Ashland, which makes Valvoline oil as well as materials for
the packaging and water purification industries, posted a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit last month, as it sold
more adhesives and coatings.
The company, which has tripled its dividend since 2009, said
it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 22.5 cents per share,
up from its previous pay out of 17.5 cents per share.
The dividend is payable on June 15 to shareholders of record
as of June 1.
Ashland shares, which have risen about 14 percent so far
this year, closed at $64.92 on Wednesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.