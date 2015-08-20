TORONTO Aug 20 Hackers have released a second,
larger batch of data stolen from infidelity website
AshleyMadison.com's parent company, Vice's online technology
site Motherboard reported on Thursday.
The dump, the veracity of which Reuters was not able to
immediately verify, appeared to include email messages linked to
Noel Biderman, the chief executive officer of Ashley Madison
owner Avid Life Media.
The company did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
The Motherboard report said the release bore the hallmarks
of Tuesday's release by hackers who call themselves the Impact
Team.
If authentic, the additional release would increase pressure
on the company, which has been quiet about exactly how much and
what sort of data was stolen in a breach in July.
The 20-gigabyte data dump reported on Thursday would be
roughly double the size of the earlier one. That included
personal details of millions of members of Ashley Madison, whose
tagline is 'Life is short. Have an affair.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Grant McCool)