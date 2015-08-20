NEW YORK Aug 20 The second release by hackers
of data from infidelity website Ashley Madison is authentic and
included the source code for the website, internal emails and a
message to the company's founder Noel Biderman, a cyber expert
who had downloaded the data said.
Dave Kennedy, chief executive of cyber security company
TrustedSec LLC, has seen the second data stash of 13 gigabytes
and said it included about 1 gigabyte of Biderman's emails.
In a message, the hackers, who call themselves the Impact
Team said: "Hey Noel, you can admit it's real now."
That appears to be a riposte to the company's initial
response on Tuesday to the first data dump that the data may not
be authentic.
Biderman is President and Chief Executive Officer of Avid
Life Media Inc, which owns Ashley Madison.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Plumb)