NEW YORK Aug 20 The second release by hackers of data from infidelity website Ashley Madison is authentic and included the source code for the website, internal emails and a message to the company's founder Noel Biderman, a cyber expert who had downloaded the data said.

Dave Kennedy, chief executive of cyber security company TrustedSec LLC, has seen the second data stash of 13 gigabytes and said it included about 1 gigabyte of Biderman's emails.

In a message, the hackers, who call themselves the Impact Team said: "Hey Noel, you can admit it's real now."

That appears to be a riposte to the company's initial response on Tuesday to the first data dump that the data may not be authentic.

Biderman is President and Chief Executive Officer of Avid Life Media Inc, which owns Ashley Madison. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Plumb)