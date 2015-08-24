TORONTO Aug 24 At least two suicides may be
connected to the hacking of the Ashley Madison cheating website
that exposed the information of clients, and its parent company
is offering a C$500,000 ($379,132) reward to catch the hackers,
Toronto police said on Monday.
In addition to the exposure of the Ashley Madison accounts
of as many as 37 million users, the attack on the infidelity
website has sparked extortion attempts and at least two
unconfirmed suicides, Toronto Police Acting Staff Superintendent
Bryce Evans told a news conference.
The data dump contained email addresses of U.S. government
officials, UK civil servants, and workers at European and North
American corporations, taking already deep-seated fears about
Internet security and data protection to a new level.
($1 = 1.3188 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Andrea Hopkins; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)