July 20 Hackers claim to have personal details
of more than 37 million cheating spouses on dating website
Ashley Madison and have threatened to release nude photos and
sexual fantasies of the site's clients unless it is shut down,
blog KrebsOnSecurity reported.
Ashley Madison's Canadian parent, Avid Life Media, confirmed
the breach on its systems and said it had since secured its site
and was working with law enforcement agencies to try to trace
those behind the attack.
The hackers, who call themselves The Impact Team, leaked
snippets of the compromised data online and warned they would
release customers' real names, profiles, nude photos, credit
card details and "secret sexual fantasies" unless their demands
were met, Krebs said. (bit.ly/1fWNcar)
The hackers also demanded the closure of another of Avid
Life Media's sites, sugar-daddy site "Established Men", but did
not target the company's "CougarLife" site, which caters for
women members looking for "a young stud".
Ashley Madison, which uses the slogan "Life is short. Have
an affair", has been planning to raise up to $200 million
through an intial public offering on the London Stock Exchange.
The breach comes about two months after dating site Adult
FriendFinder was compromised. That site has an estimated 64
million members.
The Impact Team, in a screengrab showing on the Krebs blog,
say it had taken over Avid Media systems including customer
databases, source code, financial records and emails.
"Shutting down AM (Ashley Madison) and EM (Established Men)
will cost you, but non-compliance will cost you more," the
hackers said.
They said users who had paid a fee to Avid Life to have
their personal data permanently deleted had been lied to and the
company had retained records, including credit card information.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Rodney Joyce)