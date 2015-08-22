TORONTO Aug 21 A major investor in infidelity
website AshleyMadison.com's parent company said the data breach
of its systems was a concern for customers but would not affect
his backing of the company.
The crisis engulfing Ashley Madison and parent Avid Life
Media deepened on Thursday as lawyers filed a class-action
lawsuit claiming $750 million in damages from the release by
hackers of customers' emails stolen from the company.
On Friday, the hackers, who call themselves the Impact Team,
told a technology website they have a massive trove of data
including users' photos, internal documents and emails they
intend to release online.
Previous releases this week have contained millions of email
addresses, including U.S. government officials, UK civil
servants and high-level executives at European and North America
corporations, and emails by the company's founder Noel Biderman.
"Our business is continuing normally," said Phillip
DeZwirek, who holds a 4.7 percent stake in the private company,
according to a list of major shareholders included in Tuesday's
data dump.
His son, Jason DeZwirek, owns 15 percent, and the family's
investment company, Icarus Investment Corp, holds another 10.8
percent, giving the DeZwireks and their related companies a 30.5
percent stake in Avid Life Media.
Jason DeZwirek did not return a phone call seeking comment
and efforts to reach Icarus by phone were unsuccessful.
Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Avid Media, Noel
Biderman, has 9.1 percent.
DeZwirek said he was not concerned about a potential
material cost associated with either settling or fighting the
class-action lawsuit.
"Class-action lawsuits are a part of the American way of
life, and they have seeped slowly into Canada, it's all just one
general cesspool of greedy lawyers," DeZwirek said.
"I happen to be a lawyer but not a greedy one. But that's
part of doing business in America, and apparently Canada.
"As an investor, I'd be more concerned with finding out who
did this and having them punished by the criminal system," he
said.
Avid Life Media has employed a security guard to screen
visitors to its midtown Toronto office, and employees leaving
the office declined to comment when approached by Reuters on
Friday.
