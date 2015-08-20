By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 20 The U.S. Postal Service and
its internal watchdog plan to review whether or not some of the
agency's employees may have violated federal policies by using
their government email on the infidelity website Ashley Madison.
"We are looking into this matter and will follow our
existing administrative process if misconduct is identified,"
U.S. Postal Service spokesman Dave Partenheimer said in a
statement.
Cyber security experts said data dumps on Tuesday and
Thursday by a group calling itself Impact Team appeared to be
authentic, exposing customer information that included
government email addresses.
Some of those addresses posted on pastebin.com are pegged to
the Postal Service. Reuters could not verify the authenticity of
the information posted on the website.
A spokeswoman for the Postal Service's inspector general
said her office is also evaluating whether further investigation
is warranted, and noted that more information is needed before
determining if any violations may have occurred.
She added that the Postal Service does have a limited use
policy which permits employees to use work email for personal
reasons as long as it does not adversely affect productivity,
interfere with the mission of the postal service or violate
ethics standards.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Grant McCool)