By Aashika Jain
| April 15
April 15 Ashley Madison, an online dating agency
for cheating spouses, is betting on Europe's "laissez faire"
attitude to extramarital affairs to succeed in London where it
failed in North America.
The website's Canadian parent plans to raise up to $200
million by listing its shares in London this year, five years
after a lack of investor appetite caused it to pull an attempt
to list at home.
"In Europe, we have simply got a more laissez faire attitude
towards a business such as ours," Christoph Kraemer, director of
international relations for Ashley Madison, told Reuters on
Wednesday.
With more than 34 million members worldwide, Ashley Madison
claims to be the world's second-largest dating website. Only
Match.com, owned by media mogul Barry Diller's IAC/InterActive
Corp, is bigger.
Avid Life Media, the parent company of Ashley Madison and
websites such as Cougarlife.com and EstablishedMen.com, values
itself at $1 billion. It reported revenue of $115 million in
2014, up 45 percent from the preceding year.
The plan to list in London was first reported by Bloomberg.
The company plans to launch its services in Russia, Ukraine
and the Baltic states in late May or June, Kraemer told Reuters.
Membership is growing quickest in India, South Korea and Japan.
Visitors to Ashley Madison's website - tagline 'Life is
short. Have an affair' - are greeted by a blonde woman, eyes out
of shot and extending her finger across her lips in a shushing
gesture. She is wearing what appears to be a wedding ring.
The site allows members to sign up without disclosing
personal information such as their name, telephone number or
home address.
"It is for people who are married, who are seeking an affair
and want to do so in a discreet environment," Kraemer said.
Sometimes, he says, the website can even help married
couples.
"The response we get from our members who have actually had
an affair via the website is that they feel happier, invigorated
and transmit that happiness, which actually reinforces and
ignites a spark in their marriage and relationships," he said.
(Editing by Robin Paxton and Savio D'Souza)