FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
Ashley Madison parent settles website users' data breach lawsuit
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Chinese Nobel laureate's ashes scattered at sea
WORLD
Chinese Nobel laureate's ashes scattered at sea
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Movie Review: Jagga Jasoos 
BOLLYWOOD
Movie Review: Jagga Jasoos 
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 14, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 15 hours ago

Ashley Madison parent settles website users' data breach lawsuit

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - The owner of the Ashley Madison adultery website said on Friday it has agreed to pay $11.2 million to settle U.S. litigation over a 2015 data breach that exposed personal details of millions of users.

Ruby Life Inc, formerly known as Avid Dating Life Inc, denied wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement, which requires approval by a federal judge in St. Louis. It has tightened security since discovering the breach in July 2015. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.