UPDATE 2-PPG admits defeat for now in quest to buy Akzo Nobel
* PPG cannot make another approach for six months (Updates with quotes, background recasts top paragraphs)
LONDON Feb 21 Ashmore Group PLC : * Assets under management ("aum") at 31 December of US$71.0 billion * Continued net inflows US$1.6 billion with US$1.0 billion in Q2 * Performance fees of £15.3 million * Profit before tax of £120.2 million
* PPG cannot make another approach for six months (Updates with quotes, background recasts top paragraphs)
LONDON, June 1 CVC Capital Partners has raised a record 16 billion euros ($18 billion) for its latest fund for private equity investments in Europe and North America, it said on Thursday, highlighting a rush by investors to back buy-out deals in a search for higher returns.