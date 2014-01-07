* Can invest directly in stocks, other assets using yuan
* First UK asset manager to tap 80 bln yuan quota
* London is the first non-Asian route for such investment
By Simon Jessop and Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Jan 7 London's push to become a leading
foreign centre for yuan trade took a step forward on Tuesday
after Britain's Ashmore became the first Western asset
manager to secure a licence to invest directly in China's
capital markets.
China's cautious embrace of international cash resulted in a
coup for Britain last October, when London became the sole
non-Asian conduit for investors looking to buy stocks, bonds and
funds in China using yuan.
Under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
(RQFII) pilot programme, which was previously only available to
Hong Kong firms, Beijing gave London-based asset managers the
right to buy up to 80 billion yuan ($13.2 billion) of assets.
The share of the quota allocated to the mid-cap emerging
market specialist, which manages $78.5 billion globally, has yet
to be finalised. Other leading asset managers that may follow
include FTSE 100-listed Schroders and Aberdeen Asset
Management.
Ashmore Head of Research Jan Dehn said the licence would
give its clients access to China's fast-growing $4 trillion
interbank bond market and its $3.5 trillion A-share equity
market, both of which had previously been harder to reach.
"China has been one of the most compelling, yet difficult
markets for investors to access," said Dehn in a statement. But
"the scale of the investment opportunity in China is enormous."
The RQFII scheme, launched in December 2011, has also been
expanded to Taiwan and Singapore and allows asset managers there
to invest with fewer restrictions than during a previous
programme (QFII), which had required them to have a two-year
investing track record and more than $500 million in assets.
"The flexibility and reduced size of investment means that
China's A-shares are more available to some of the smaller
institutional investors," said Julian Mayo, investment director
at emerging markets-focused fund manager Charlemagne Capital.
Unlike the QFII scheme, which gave banks, insurance
companies, pension funds and securities firms access using U.S.
dollars, Hong Kong dollars, euros, pounds or yen, the yuan-based
RQFII is currently only open to asset managers.
A total of $48.5 billion in investments had been approved by
October 2013 under 247 QFII licences, data from China
Construction Bank showed, while 52 RQFII licences had been
approved totalling 140 billion yuan.
Unlike the QFII scheme, the RQFII has no limit on the size
of quota firms can apply for, has no lock-up period for money
invested through public funds and allows for daily liquidity
rather than weekly.
By cutting costs and making it easier and quicker for
investors to get their money back, demand to invest in China is
expected to jump. That will in turn confirm London's leading
position within the global industry, said Charlemagne's Mayo.
"Other domiciles will no doubt follow, but they're not going
to catch up. London has the lead and is likely to retain that
lead," he said.
The UK represents around 36 percent of European assets under
management and more than $1 trillion is held in UK-authorised
funds, according to the Investment Management Association.