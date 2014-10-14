BRIEF-Gree Real Estate to pay cash 0.2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
LONDON Oct 14 Emerging market fund manager Ashmore Group said on Tuesday that assets under management fell by $3.7 billion in the September quarter to $71.3 billion.
Negative investment performance contributed $3.4 billion to the fall, while the money manager suffered net capital outflows worth $300 million during the quarter, it said in a statement.
"Investment performance reflects market weakness towards the end of the quarter, with all themes impacted by the weaker market conditions," Ashmore said. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Offshore debut to offer bond investors play on new Chinese metropolis