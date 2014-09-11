LONDON, Sept 11 Ashmore Group's profit
before tax fell 34 percent to 170.3 million pounds ($275.8
million) in the year to the end of June, the emerging
market-focused money manager said on Thursday.
The firm's assets under management (AUM) stood at $75
billion at the end of June, down from $77.4 billion a year ago,
it said in a statement, adding that 81 percent of AUM
outperformed benchmarks over a three-year period.
The money manager said it had cut total operating costs by
23 percent to 97.9 million pounds and proposed to pay a final
dividend of 12 pence per share, giving a 2 percent increase for
the full-year dividend of 16.45 pence.
($1 = 0.6176 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by David CLarke)