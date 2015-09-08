LONDON, Sept 8 Ashmore Group reported a
rise in profit and revenue even as its assets under management
(AuM) fell to $58.9 billion at the end of June, from $75 billion
a year ago.
The emerging markets focused money manager said on Tuesday
profit before tax rose 6 percent during the year to 181.3
million pounds ($278.37 million) while net revenues increased 8
percent to 283.3 million pounds.
Ashmore, which said Peter Gibbs will succeed Michael Benson
as the firm's chairman next month, also proposed a final
dividend of 12.1 pence a share and said 60 percent of its AuM
was outperforming benchmarks over three years.
