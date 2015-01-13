* Assets under management fall to $63.7 bln, a 3-year low
By Nishant Kumar
LONDON, Jan 13 Assets managed by Ashmore Group
fell to three-year low in the final quarter of 2014,
hit by a sell-off in emerging market securities and as investors
withdrew cash, sending its shares to their lowest since July
2010.
The emerging market-focused money manager said on Tuesday
portfolio losses led to a $2.8 billion decline in assets under
management during the quarter, while investors pulled out a net
$4.2 billion, mainly from currency and fixed-income funds.
The sale of the group's interest in a Chinese real estate
joint venture also cut assets by $600 million, as its total
assets under management fell to a smaller-than-expected $63.7
billion at the end of December from $71.3 billion in September.
That level was the lowest since December 2011, when the
money manager had $60.4 billion under management, and shows the
challenges faced by emerging market-focused funds as the
prospect of higher U.S. interest rate make investors bail out of
riskier assets bought in search of higher yields.
"While asset prices have fallen, uncertainty over the timing
and pace of Federal Reserve rate increases is likely to weigh on
sentiment in the near term," said Chief Executive Mark Coombs.
He added, however, that emerging market fundamentals
remained sound and uncertainties such as elections had abated.
Analysts expected Ashmore to report $67 billion in assets
under management, according to brokerage Canaccord Genuity.
Ashmore's shares opened down 2.7 percent at 257 pence, their
lowest since July 2010, before recovering to 260 pence at 1010
GMT. By comparison, the FTSE Midcap 250 Index was up 0.5
percent.
Net outflows in debt funds were due to a small number of
accounts managed for a single investor or institution, Ashmore
said. Investors also exited its equities, local currency and
multi-strategy funds.
