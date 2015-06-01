* $566 bln stock market opened for applications on Monday
* Tom Shippey sees cautious, long-term growth
* Initial licences to number around a dozen - bankers
By Simon Jessop and David French
LONDON/DUBAI, June 1 Emerging markets-focused
investment firm Ashmore Group expects to lodge an
application to invest directly in the Saudi Arabian stock market
by the end of this week, its finance director told Reuters.
The Gulf Arab kingdom began accepting applications from
institutional investors on Monday for a licence to trade stocks
on the $566 billion market, the first time foreigners will be
allowed to own shares directly.
"Ours will go in at some point this week," Tom Shippey,
group finance director at Ashmore, told Reuters.
"We always try and be at the forefront of accessing these
markets for clients. Clearly, the opening up of the market is a
good thing, we think, for us."
The decision to open the Saudi market has created
significant excitement as it is one of the last major bourses to
open up to direct foreign investment.
Previously, foreign investors could only access Saudi shares
through swap agreements, whereby stocks were bought by a
locally-approved entity on their behalf, and through
exchange-traded funds.
However, expectations of huge international capital inflows
have been dampened, given the high valuations of Saudi stocks
and restrictions placed on entry by the kingdom's authorities.
Bankers expect perhaps no more than a dozen licences to be
awarded in the first round of applications, which is due to
close on June 11.
"I think it will grow in terms of importance, (but) ... the
flood gates will not suddenly open on Day 1 and everyone will
all pile in. I think it'll be a little more cautious than that,"
said Shippey.
Ashmore launched its operations in Saudi Arabia, its first
base in the Middle East, at the start of the year.
It recruited prominent investment strategist John
Sfakianakis, a former chief economic adviser to the Saudi
finance ministry, to head its Gulf business.
The licence to establish an onshore manager in Saudi Arabia
was granted in April 2014, and Ashmore gained regulatory
approval for its first mutual funds in January 2015. It has
launched a number of funds focused on equities, including a fund
which invests in initial public offerings.
"It took a little bit longer than we'd hoped to get the
licence, but we got that at the beginning of January, we got the
funds launched (and) local fundraising is going quite nicely,"
said Shippey.
(Editing by David Clarke)