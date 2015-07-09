* Assets under management down $2.2 bln to $58.9 bln

* $3 bln pulled from funds, market return up $800 mln

* CEO sees better demand on U.S. rate rise timing clarity (Adds detail from statement, background)

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, July 9 Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore Group saw assets under management fall $2.2 billion in its fourth-quarter to $58.9 billion, as client demand to pull cash more than offset a better market performance.

While fund firms have seen rising demand fromm investors looking for better returns than those offered by banks or government debt, demand for emerging markets has been hampered by concern over the impact of an impending U.S. rate rise.

Net outflows during the three months to end-June were $3 billion while Ashmore's funds chalked up an $800 million profit from moves in the stock, bond and other markets in which they invest.

Ashmore said quarterly outflows were mostly influenced by a small number of relatively large and lower revenue margin redemptions in blended debt and equities, which accounted for half of money leaving the firm.

External debt, local currency, multi-strategy and overlay/liquidity experienced "modest" net outflows, while money was also returned to investors in its alternatives products.

On the plus side, corporate debt posted a small net inflow, and the number of investors looking to place money with the company increased from the preceding quarter, with a balance of new mandates and additional funding from existing clients.

Commenting on the figures, Chief Executive Mark Coombs said while emerging markets had performed well in the quarter, there remained value to be found in various markets, including corporate debt and local currency-denominated assets.

While some investors were benefiting from allocations added in recent quarters, however, "a broad-based improvement in sentiment and activity levels continues to be held back by uncertainty regarding factors such as the timing and impact of US rate increases.

"We expect that once there is greater clarity, the fundamental qualities of Emerging Markets coupled with the inherent value that remains apparent today will lead to higher levels of client activity and increased allocations," he said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)