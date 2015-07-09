* Assets under management down $2.2 bln to $58.9 bln
* $3 bln pulled from funds, market return up $800 mln
* CEO sees better demand on U.S. rate rise timing clarity
LONDON, July 9 Emerging markets-focused fund
manager Ashmore Group saw assets under management fall
$2.2 billion in its fourth-quarter to $58.9 billion, as client
demand to pull cash more than offset a better market
performance.
While fund firms have seen rising demand fromm investors
looking for better returns than those offered by banks or
government debt, demand for emerging markets has been hampered
by concern over the impact of an impending U.S. rate rise.
Net outflows during the three months to end-June were $3
billion while Ashmore's funds chalked up an $800 million profit
from moves in the stock, bond and other markets in which they
invest.
Ashmore said quarterly outflows were mostly influenced by a
small number of relatively large and lower revenue margin
redemptions in blended debt and equities, which accounted for
half of money leaving the firm.
External debt, local currency, multi-strategy and
overlay/liquidity experienced "modest" net outflows, while money
was also returned to investors in its alternatives products.
On the plus side, corporate debt posted a small net inflow,
and the number of investors looking to place money with the
company increased from the preceding quarter, with a balance of
new mandates and additional funding from existing clients.
Commenting on the figures, Chief Executive Mark Coombs said
while emerging markets had performed well in the quarter, there
remained value to be found in various markets, including
corporate debt and local currency-denominated assets.
While some investors were benefiting from allocations added
in recent quarters, however, "a broad-based improvement in
sentiment and activity levels continues to be held back by
uncertainty regarding factors such as the timing and impact of
US rate increases.
"We expect that once there is greater clarity, the
fundamental qualities of Emerging Markets coupled with the
inherent value that remains apparent today will lead to higher
levels of client activity and increased allocations," he said.
