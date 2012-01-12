* Assets rise to $60.4 bln

* Net inflows $0.5 bln

* Says December-ending performance fees minimal

* Charlemagne assets drop 33.2 pct in 2011

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Jan 12 UK fund manager Ashmore Group Plc reported a small rise in assets in the fourth quarter, helped by inflows into debt products and a recovery in its core emerging markets.

Ashmore said on Thursday assets grew 2.5 percent to $60.4 billion, driven by $500 million of net inflows and $1 billion in positive performance.

The numbers beat a forecast of $59.4 billion from brokerage Numis, which maintained its "hold" recommendation on the stock.

"We still regard EM (emerging markets) debt as a relatively safe place in the short term, in contrast to western debt in a "risk off" environment, given the generally lower indebtedness and higher real growth rates expected in EM economies, albeit short-term asset class outflow risk remains," Numis said.

Shares in Ashmore were up 1.3 percent at 0805 GMT, against a flat FT-All Share index.

A rocky period for emerging markets last year hit Ashmore's asset base and the fees it collects on funds. The group managed $65.8 billion at end-June, before a sharp sell-off in markets which slashed the assets it manages by more than 10 percent.

Performance fees for funds having a performance ending in December were "minimal", as anticipated, Ashmore said, which meant overall performance fees for the six months to end-December were around 23 million pounds ($35.3 million).

In the same sector Charlemagne Capital said its assets had fallen by more than a third last year after a slump in emerging markets, reducing net performance fees by almost 20 percent for the year.

Dedicated emerging markets funds recorded their second-largest annual historic outflows last year, the company added.

The group now manages $2.3 billion.