* Assets rise to $60.4 bln
* Net inflows $0.5 bln
* Says December-ending performance fees minimal
* Charlemagne assets drop 33.2 pct in 2011
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Jan 12 UK fund manager Ashmore
Group Plc reported a small rise in assets in the fourth
quarter, helped by inflows into debt products and a recovery in
its core emerging markets.
Ashmore said on Thursday assets grew 2.5 percent to $60.4
billion, driven by $500 million of net inflows and $1 billion in
positive performance.
The numbers beat a forecast of $59.4 billion from brokerage
Numis, which maintained its "hold" recommendation on the stock.
"We still regard EM (emerging markets) debt as a relatively
safe place in the short term, in contrast to western debt in a
"risk off" environment, given the generally lower indebtedness
and higher real growth rates expected in EM economies, albeit
short-term asset class outflow risk remains," Numis said.
Shares in Ashmore were up 1.3 percent at 0805 GMT, against a
flat FT-All Share index.
A rocky period for emerging markets last year hit Ashmore's
asset base and the fees it collects on funds. The group managed
$65.8 billion at end-June, before a sharp sell-off in markets
which slashed the assets it manages by more than 10
percent.
Performance fees for funds having a performance ending in
December were "minimal", as anticipated, Ashmore said, which
meant overall performance fees for the six months to
end-December were around 23 million pounds ($35.3 million).
In the same sector Charlemagne Capital said its
assets had fallen by more than a third last year after a slump
in emerging markets, reducing net performance fees by almost 20
percent for the year.
Dedicated emerging markets funds recorded their
second-largest annual historic outflows last year, the company
added.
The group now manages $2.3 billion.