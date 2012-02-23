* Total net revenue up 4 pct to 181 mln stg

* Pretax profit up 2 pct to 129.8 mln stg

* Performance fees down to 23 mln stg, from 60.1 mln stg

LONDON, Feb 23 UK fund manager Ashmore Group Plc reported a small rise in pretax profits for the six-months to Dec. 31 despite a rocky period for emerging markets hitting the fees it earns for fund performance.

Ashmore said on Thursday pretax profits for its first half rose 2 percent to 129.8 million pounds ($203.35 million), driven by an increase in management fees, while total net revenues rose four percent to 181 million pounds.

Analysts had forecast revenues of 179.48 million pounds and pretax profits of 126.22 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Performance fees more than halved year-on-year to 23 million pounds after investor pulled back from emerging markets, hurting the prices of assets Ashmore manages.

The group managed $60.4 billion at Dec. 31, after shedding $5.4 billion or 8 percent of its assets since June 30. Net inflows were maintained throughout.