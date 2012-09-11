* Total net revenue flat at 333.3 mln stg
* Pre-tax profit dips slightly to 243.2 mln stg
* Management fees up 21 pct; performance fees tumble
LONDON, Sept 11 Emerging markets fund manager
Ashmore Group posted a slight dip in pre-tax profits on
Tuesday, after it produced a big rise in management fees to
offset poorer performance in its fund products.
Detailing its results in the 12-months to the end of June,
Ashmore said pre-tax profit fell slightly to 243.2 million
pounds ($389 million) from 245.9 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenues were flat at 333.3 million pounds.
Ashmore, which has grown quickly in recent years as
investors look beyond developed market assets, faced a tougher
time during the period amid volatility in its core emerging
markets.
Assets under management at the group dropped 3 percent
year-on-year - to $63.7 billion - after negative investment
performance of its funds outweighed new inflows.
"The Group achieved a satisfactory financial performance
during a period of significant ongoing market volatility,"
Ashmore Chief Executive Mark Coombs said in the statement.
Management fees at the group rose by more than a fifth to
302.6 million pounds after a rise in average assets under
management during the year, while performance fees more than
halved to 25.4 million pounds.
Shares in Ashmore, which gained entry to Britain's bluechip
index a year ago, closed at 339.7 on Monday. The shares are flat
in 2012, slightly underperforming the FTSE 100 index.