LONDON, Sept 11 Emerging markets fund manager Ashmore Group posted a slight dip in pre-tax profits on Tuesday, after it produced a big rise in management fees to offset poorer performance in its fund products.

Detailing its results in the 12-months to the end of June, Ashmore said pre-tax profit fell slightly to 243.2 million pounds ($389 million) from 245.9 million pounds a year earlier. Revenues were flat at 333.3 million pounds.

Ashmore, which has grown quickly in recent years as investors look beyond developed market assets, faced a tougher time during the period amid volatility in its core emerging markets.

Assets under management at the group dropped 3 percent year-on-year - to $63.7 billion - after negative investment performance of its funds outweighed new inflows.

"The Group achieved a satisfactory financial performance during a period of significant ongoing market volatility," Ashmore Chief Executive Mark Coombs said in the statement.

Management fees at the group rose by more than a fifth to 302.6 million pounds after a rise in average assets under management during the year, while performance fees more than halved to 25.4 million pounds.

Shares in Ashmore, which gained entry to Britain's bluechip index a year ago, closed at 339.7 on Monday. The shares are flat in 2012, slightly underperforming the FTSE 100 index.