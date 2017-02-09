* H1 core profit up 32 pct to 89.7 mln stg
* Assets slip to $52.2 bln from $52.6 bln at end-June
* To pay interim dividend of 4.55 pence per share
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Feb 9 Fund manager Ashmore Group
posted an above-forecast 32 percent rise in first-half
core profit to 89.7 million pounds ($112.19 million) following
strong investment returns in emerging markets, it said on
Thursday.
The firm, which specialises in emerging market investments,
saw a decrease in assets under management in the six months to
the end of December, however, to $52.2 billion from $52.6
billion.
Assets under management rose 5 percent over the whole of
2016, helping boost revenues to 144.1 million pounds, up 24
percent, compared with a forecast 128.9 million.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation were forecast at 77.3 million pounds, according to
a company-supplied poll.
Ashmore said it would pay an interim dividend of 4.55 pence
per share, unchanged from a year earlier.
"The combination of attractive absolute and relative
returns, accelerating GDP growth, and low allocations all
support the expectation of further strong performance in 2017
and a return to the improving flow trend seen for most of 2016,”
chief executive Mark Coombs said in a statement.
Emerging market stocks have risen 16 percent since
the beginning of 2016.
($1 = 0.7996 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)