LONDON Jan 14 Emerging markets-focused fund
manager Ashmore saw $1.7 billion in net outflows in the
three months to end-December, bringing assets under management
below $50 billion.
Investment performance was flat, taking assets under
management to $49.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2015, Ashmore said in a
trading statement on Thursday for the second quarter of its
financial year.
"The market weakness and volatility experienced in early
2016, notably in Chinese equity markets, will doubtless lead to
some investors maintaining a cautious stance," Chief Executive
Mark Coombs said in the statement.
"This approach will risk missing some very good performance
in emerging markets assets as their attractive fundamentals
begin to show through."
Emerging markets have been under pressure in recent months
after a sharp sell-off in Chinese markets caused in part by
concerns over global growth and the impact of a U.S. rate rise.
Chinese stocks have fallen 15 percent this year and
30 percent in the past six months, while emerging market stocks
have dropped 25 percent since July 2015.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)