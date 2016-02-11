(Adds detail, CFO comment, analyst, share price)
LONDON Feb 11 A slide in emerging markets hit
first-half underlying profit at emerging markets-focused fund
manager Ashmore, dragging its shares down by 5 percent
on Thursday.
Worries about global and Chinese growth have battered
riskier emerging markets in recent months. Emerging market
stocks have fallen nearly 30 percent since April 2015,
with sovereign wealth funds among investors pulling out of the
asset class.
"As we look forward, emerging and developed market assets
are very much in focus in challenging conditions," Chief
Financial Officer Tom Shippey told Reuters.
Shippey said that he remains cautiously optimistic, however,
adding: "We have been in a down cycle for a while. At some point
markets tend to turn."
Ashmore is increasing its sovereign weighting in
fixed-income portfolios and adding to local currency positions
where yields are high, Shippey said.
Assets under management dropped 16 percent to $49.4 billion,
from $58.9 billion in June 2015, as a result of net outflows of
$5.7 billion and negative investment performance of $3.8
billion.
Sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf region have driven a
broad sell-off in global markets.
"We were part of the redemption round that took place ... as
a consequence of certain oil-biased sovereigns adjusting their
portfolio," Shippey said.
Ashmore's adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 29 percent to 68
million pounds ($98.84 million) in the six months to Dec.31,
though this was slightly above a forecast of 64.2 million pounds
in a company-supplied poll.
Net revenue fell 29 percent to 116.4 million pounds, against
a forecast of 103.8 million.
Ashmore's shares fell by 4.9 percent to 201 pence at 0830
GMT, one of the worst performers in the FTSE mid-cap index
.
"We think the investment case is getting more interesting at
these (share price) levels, albeit market movements so far in
2016 continue (to be) unhelpful," analysts at Shore Capital said
in a client note.
Ashmore said it would pay an interim dividend of 4.55 pence
per share, against a forecast 4.6 pence.
($1 = 0.6880 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and
David Goodman)