BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
LONDON Jan 16 Ashmore Group plc says assets under management fell by $2.4 billion during its second quarter, hit by negative markets movements and demand from investors to withdraw their money.
The emerging markets-focused asset manager said total assets were $52.2 billion at the end of December, down 4 percent from the end of September.
Net outflows during the period were $700 million, while market falls took off a further $1.7 billion.
Ashmore said the quarter had been impacted by the outcome of the U.S. election, renewed strength in the dollar and a steepening of the yield curves, although asset prices had strengthened in December and into new year. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.