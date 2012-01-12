* Assets rise to $60.4 bln
* Net inflows $0.5 bln
* Says December-ending performance fees minimal
LONDON, Jan 12 UK fund manager Ashmore
Group reported a small rise in assets in the fourth
quarter, helped by inflows into debt products and a recovery in
its core emerging markets.
Ashmore said on Thursday assets grew 2.5 percent to $60.4
billion, driven by $500 million of net inflows and $1 billion in
positive performance.
A rocky period for emerging markets last year hit Ashmore's
asset base and the fees it collects on funds. The group managed
$65.8 billion at end-June, before a sharp sell-off in markets
slashed the assets it manages by more than 10
percent.
Performance fees for funds having a performance ending in
December were "minimal" as anticipated, Ashmore said, which
meant overall performance fees for the six months to
end-December were around 23 million pounds ($35.3 million).
Ashmore shares closed at 325.9 pence on Wednesday, valuing
the company at around 2.3 billion pounds.