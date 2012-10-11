* AuM rises 6.8 pct to $68 bln
* Net inflows $600 mln
* Asian, Middle East investors add cash
LONDON, Oct 11 Ashmore Group said
assets under management rose 6.8 percent in the three months to
end-September as rising markets and fresh inflows from Asian and
Middle Eastern government-related investors boosted the emerging
markets-focused manager.
In a trading update released on Thursday, Ashmore said the
money it manages on behalf of clients had grown to $68 billion
at the end of last month, up from $63.7 billion three months
earlier.
Net inflows accounted for $600 million of the rise, while
positive investment performance $3.7 billion.
Ashmore said net inflows went into its blended debt and
local currency products, while investors withdrew money from
multi-strategy, external debt, equities and corporate debt
themes.
London-based Ashmore has grown rapidly in recent years as
more investors decide to buy into funds that bet on fast-growing
emerging markets.
However, the group, which was recently demoted from
Britain's bluechip FTSE 100 index, has also seen the amount of
fees it earns on the money it manages come under pressure, amid
greater competition for emerging markets funds and an investor
shift towards less lucrative products.
The fund manager is trying to win more retail clients but
its business remains weighted towards institutions.
Shares in Ashmore closed at 356.2 pence on Wednesday.