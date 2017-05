Sept 30 Ashok Leyland ltd: * Ashok Leyland ltd - cumulatively sold 1.8 mln equity shares held in Indusind Bank Limited open market during the period between september 25 - 29 * Ashok Leyland ltd - shares sold at a net price of inr 918.76 per share.

Source Text: Ashok Leyland Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has cumulatively sold 18,00,000 equity shares (Eighteen lakh shares) of Rs.10/- each held in Induslnd Bank Limited in the open market during the period between September 25 - 29, 2015 at a net price of Rs.918.76 per share. (Bengaluru newsroom)