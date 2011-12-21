MUMBAI Dec 21 Ashok Leyland, India's second-biggest commercial vehicle maker, said it would increase its stake in British bus maker Optare Plc to 75.1 percent after a re-financing agreement.

It acquired a 26 percent stake in Optare in July last year as part of a long-term alliance.

Shares of Ashok Leyland ended 6 percent lower at 21.6 rupees in a weak Mumbai market on Tuesday.