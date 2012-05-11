BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
May 11 Ashok Leyland Ltd has reduced the prices of its commercial vehicles by 1 percent with immediate affect, the Indian automaker said in a statement, after a recent decrease in excise duty on chassis by the same amount.
India's government cut excise duty on commercial vehicle chassis to 14 percent this week.
Ashok Leyland, India's second-largest truck and bus manufacturer, raised its prices by 5 percent after the excise duty was raised by that amount in the federal budget in March. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 8) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------