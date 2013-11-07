Nov 7 Three months ended Sept 30 (Versus the year-earlier period. All figures in billion rupees unless stated) Net Profit (0.25) 1.43 Total income 25.73 33.43 Results are standalone NOTE: Ashok Leyland is India's second-biggest bus and truck maker. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)