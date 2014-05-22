MUMBAI May 22 India's Ashok Leyland, a commercial vehicles maker, said quarterly net profit more than doubled, thanks to one-time gains on sale of some property and investments.

The company posted a net profit of 3.63 billion rupees ($61.76 million) in the fourth quarter that ended in March, compared with 1.50 billion rupees a year earlier.

The latest quarter's profit includes exceptional gains of 3.8 billion rupees.

Net sales fell 17 percent to 30.21 billion rupees at the company, which has been struggling with falling demand for its trucks and buses in a slowing Indian economy. ($1 = 58.7750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan)