MUMBAI Shares in Ashok Leyland Ltd (ASOK.NS) fell as much as 9.2 percent on Friday after disappointing investors with its October-December quarterly earnings, but pared losses later in the morning session.

The bus and truck maker said on Thursday its October-December quarter net profit rose a slower-than-expected 10.82 percent to 741.4 million rupees.

Ashok Leyland shares were down 1.6 percent as of 9:51 a.m.

