India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI Jan 25 Shares in India's Ashok Leyland Ltd fell as much as 9.2 percent on Friday after disappointing investors with its October-December quarterly earnings, but pared losses later in the morning session.
The bus and truck maker said on Thursday its October-December quarter net profit rose a slower-than-expected 10.82 percent to 741.4 million rupees.
Ashok Leyland shares were down 3.1 percent as of 0355 GMT. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.