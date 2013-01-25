MUMBAI Jan 25 Shares in India's Ashok Leyland Ltd fell as much as 9.2 percent on Friday after disappointing investors with its October-December quarterly earnings, but pared losses later in the morning session.

The bus and truck maker said on Thursday its October-December quarter net profit rose a slower-than-expected 10.82 percent to 741.4 million rupees.

Ashok Leyland shares were down 3.1 percent as of 0355 GMT. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)