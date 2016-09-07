Sept 7 British industrial equipment hire group
Ashtead Group Plc expects full-year results to be ahead
of forecasts after posting a 4 percent rise in pretax profit for
the first quarter of its fiscal year.
The company said on Wednesday pretax profit rose to 183.6
million pounds ($246.30 million) in the first quarter ended July
31, up from 160.7 million pounds a year earlier.
The company said reported results were positively impacted
by weaker sterling.
($1 = 0.7454 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)