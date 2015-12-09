LONDON Dec 9 British industrial equipment hire group Ashtead expects full-year results to be ahead of forecasts after posting a 21 percent rise in pretax profit for the first half of its fiscal year.

The company said on Wednesday pretax profit rose to 342.7 million pounds ($515.3 million) in the six months ended Oct. 31, up from 265.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Ashtead also raised its full year guidance for capital expenditure to around 1.1 billion, citing growth opportunities in its markets.

($1 = 0.6651 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter)