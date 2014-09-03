LONDON, Sept 3 British industrial equipment hire
group Ashtead raised its full-year guidance after it
posted a 33 percent rise in first-quarter pretax profits on
strong demand from the United States and Britain.
Chief Executive Geoff Drabble said he now anticipated the
company's full year results would be ahead of previous
expectations and increased its plans for capital expenditure to
a range of 825 million pounds to 875 million pounds.
The company, which rents everything from small tools to
large diggers and water pumps, said pretax profits rose to 120
million pounds ($197.54 million) for the period ending July. 31,
compared to 99.5 million for the same period a year earlier.
($1 = 0.6075 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)