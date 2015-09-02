(Adds CEO comments, further details)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, Sept 2 Rebounding U.S. construction
markets helped British industrial equipment hire group Ashtead
report strong quarterly results on Wednesday,
outperforming its rivals and sending its shares to the top of
the FTSE 100 leaderboard.
Construction spending in the United States has increased for
eight straight months and rose in July to the highest level in
just over seven years, data showed on Tuesday.
That provides a big boost to Ashtead, which generates far
more revenue from the construction industry than the
under-pressure oil and gas sector, unlike some of its peers.
Shares in the group leapt by more than 6 percent on the trading
update.
Chief Executive Geoff Drabble told Reuters he expected the
strong demand to continue for its equipment, which ranges from
small tools to large diggers and water pumps. The company said
it was on track to achieve its full-year expectations.
Its optimistic outlook contrasts with U.S. peer United
Rentals and British rivals Speedy Hire and HSS
Hire, which all downgraded their full-year forecasts due
to fears about a slowdown in U.S. growth and subdued activity in
the oil and gas industry.
"People are trying to make an awful lot more out of the
contagion of oil and gas and pressure of energy prices, I think
its massively overdone as witnessed by these results," said
Drabble. "(In construction) we're seeing lots of projects
continuing to start."
Ashtead's pretax profit rose 23 percent to 161 million
pounds ($246.5 million) for its first quarter ended July 31, at
constant exchange rates. Rental revenue rose 20 percent to 539.6
million pounds, with oil and gas equipment accounting for just 3
percent.
The company did not give specific full-year forecasts, but
analysts expect pretax profit to rise about 25 percent to 610
million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Despite concerns over comments from its main peer (United
Rentals) and wider concerns on the U.S. macro outlook, this was
another strong quarter of growth," said Investec analyst Andrew
Gibb in a note.
"The group continues to take market share, its end markets
are still in recovery mode and importantly, structural growth is
still prevalent."
Ashtead, which makes 85 percent of its revenue from U.S.
division Sunbelt, said the region grew by 23 percent in the
first quarter. Revenue at its British division A-Plant rose 11
percent.
Shares in the company were up 6.1 percent at 1015 GMT.
($1 = 0.6532 pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes and Pravin Char)