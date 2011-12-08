* H1 pretax profit 84 mln stg vs 30 mln; Q2 pretax profit 50.6 mln stg

* Sees FY profit substantially ahead of earlier expectations

* Interim div up 7.5 pct to 1.0P per share

LONDON, Dec 8 British industrial equipment hire firm Ashtead raised profit expectations for the second time this year after a strong first half, boosted by cash-strapped customers in its core U.S. market choosing to rent rather than buy.

The FTSE 250 firm, which in September raised full-year expectations after more than doubling first quarter profit, continued the trend with pretax profit for the three months to October 31 rising to 50.6 million pounds ($79.31 million) from 18.1 million in 2010.

Ashtead, which makes over 80 percent of profit from its U.S. rental unit Sunbelt, said pretax profit for the first half of the year was 84.4 million pounds, up from 30 million. It now anticipates full-year profit to be "substantially ahead of its earlier expectations".

Despite the gloomy economic outlook gripping its British and U.S. bases the firm, which hires out equipment from diggers to small tools, has seen cost conscious customers look to rent rather than buy expensive items and competitors struggling for finance unable to match its scale and prices.

"Market share gains, the on-going structural shift to rental in the US and operational efficiency meant we delivered a very strong performance across a broad range of metrics despite end construction markets being at a cyclical low point," chief executive Geoff Drabble said in a statement.

Shares in Ashtead, which raised its interim dividend by 7.6 percent to 100 pence, closed at 186 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at 936 million pounds.