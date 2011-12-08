* H1 pretax profit 84 mln stg vs 30 mln; Q2 pretax profit
50.6 mln stg
* Sees FY profit substantially ahead of earlier expectations
* Interim div up 7.5 pct to 1.0P per share
LONDON, Dec 8 British industrial equipment
hire firm Ashtead raised profit expectations for the
second time this year after a strong first half, boosted by
cash-strapped customers in its core U.S. market choosing to rent
rather than buy.
The FTSE 250 firm, which in September raised full-year
expectations after more than doubling first quarter profit,
continued the trend with pretax profit for the three months to
October 31 rising to 50.6 million pounds ($79.31 million) from
18.1 million in 2010.
Ashtead, which makes over 80 percent of profit from its U.S.
rental unit Sunbelt, said pretax profit for the first half of
the year was 84.4 million pounds, up from 30 million. It now
anticipates full-year profit to be "substantially ahead of its
earlier expectations".
Despite the gloomy economic outlook gripping its British and
U.S. bases the firm, which hires out equipment from diggers to
small tools, has seen cost conscious customers look to rent
rather than buy expensive items and competitors struggling for
finance unable to match its scale and prices.
"Market share gains, the on-going structural shift to rental
in the US and operational efficiency meant we delivered a very
strong performance across a broad range of metrics despite end
construction markets being at a cyclical low point," chief
executive Geoff Drabble said in a statement.
Shares in Ashtead, which raised its interim dividend by 7.6
percent to 100 pence, closed at 186 pence on Wednesday, valuing
the business at 936 million pounds.