* FY pretax profit 130.6 mln stg (2011: 31 mln stg

* Revenue up 20 pct to 1.14 bln stg (2011: 949 mln stg

* 2012/13 profit likely to be ahead of previous expectations

* Says strong trading continued into May

LONDON, June 21 Industrial equipment hire firm Ashtead said profit would likely be ahead of expectations this year after demand from cash-strapped clients needing to rent rather than buy helped it more than quadruple full-year profit for 2011/12.

The British firm, which makes over 80 percent of revenue from its U.S. business Sunbelt, on Thursday posted a pretax profit of 130.6 million pounds ($205.6 million) for the year to April 30, way ahead of the 31 million pounds posted in 2011.

Analyst consensus for 2011/12 pretax profit was 122 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data, with consensus for 2012/13 profit currently at 143.6 million.

Ashtead, which hires out equipment from diggers to small tools, said customers looking to rent rather than buy expensive equipment in slow construction markets had boosted its profits, while it had also taken work from smaller competitors struggling to compete with its fleet size and prices.

"The momentum we have established, and the flexibility provided by our strong balance sheet, allows us to anticipate further growth with or without end market recovery," Chief Executive Geoff Drabble said in a statement.

Full-year revenue at its U.S. Sunbelt business - the second largest in America - grew 23 percent to 945.7 million pounds, while UK A-Plant rental revenue grew 9 percent as both divisions benefited from more fleet out on rent and at higher prices.

The group said momentum had continued into May, the first month of its current financial year, with rental revenue in the U.S. and UK up 15 and 5 percent respectively.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm, which have risen 41 percent on a year ago, closed at 250.4 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at around 1.2 billion pounds.