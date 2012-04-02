Actor Ashton Kutcher accepts the Choice Movie Actor: Romantic Comedy award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

LOS ANGELES Ashton Kutcher will play Steve Jobs in a movie about the late Apple co-founder from his early days as a "wayward hippie" up through to his technology ventures, according to show business publication Variety.

The independent film "Jobs" is based on a script by Matt Whiteley and will be directed by Joshua Michael Stern ("Swing Vote").

A separate movie project about Jobs, based on the 2011 biography by Walter Isaacson, is being developed at Sony Pictures Studios.

Kutcher, who replaced Charlie Sheen on the long-running television sitcom "Two and a Half Men," is scheduled to shoot the movie during that TV series' production hiatus.

Kutcher's big-screen credits include "Valentine's Day," "What Happens in Vegas" and "The Butterfly Effect."

(Reporting by Sheri Linden; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)