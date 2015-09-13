By Lawrence White
| HONG KONG, Sept 14
HONG KONG, Sept 14 Rising cases of accounting
manipulation and financial distress caused by Asia's economic
downturn are driving record levels of corporate blow-ups in the
region, according to a report by investment bank CLSA published
on Monday.
The level of value-destroying companies in Asia, defined as
offering poor return on investors' money, has risen to a record
level of 38 percent, CLSA analysts said in the report,
highlighting the rising risks posed to investors.
High levels of insider share ownership, sometimes weak
corporate disclosure rules and varying accounting standards all
contribute to Asia's rising levels of companies whose stocks can
be suddenly wiped out, the report said.
"In the current low-return environment,
avoiding such accounting blow-ups overwhelms all other
considerations," CLSA said.
CLSA analysed 100 cases of alleged accounting manipulation
or bankrutpcy-related blow-ups to identify common factors that
investors could use to try and avoid investment in similar
companies.
The report comes amid growing investor scrutiny of Chinese
companies after months of market turmoil and renewed attention
from short-sell research firms hoping to sniff out corporate
fraud in Asia.
The report also comes the week after ratings agency Moody's
fought a landmark appeal in Hong Kong against the city's
financial regulator over a similarly-titled July 2011 'Red
Flags' report that raised concerns about corporate governance at
49 Chinese companies.
CLSA's owner, China's Citic Securities Co Ltd,
is itself under investigation by Chinese authorities following
investigations into dramatic stock market fluctuations.
(Editing by Stephen Coates)