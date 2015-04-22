JAKARTA, April 22 Indonesian President Joko
Widodo called on Wednesday for a new global financial order that
is open to emerging economic powers and leaves the "obsolete
ideas" of Bretton Woods institutions in the past.
Widodo's speech in Jakarta opened a meeting of Asian and
African nations to mark the 60th anniversary of a conference
that was seen as a united stand by the developing world against
colonialism and led to the Cold War era's non-aligned movement.
Among the leaders listening were Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who were expected
to meet on the sidelines of the conference, the latest sign of a
thaw in relations between the Asian rivals.
Sino-Japanese ties have chilled in recent years due to feuds
over the two neighbours' wartime past as well as territorial
rows and regional rivalry. Bilateral talks in Jakarta on
Wednesday could promote a cautious rapprochement that began when
Abe and Xi met at a summit in Beijing late last year.
Widodo made no mention of the China-backed Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) that is seen as a threat
to the Western-dominated World Bank and Asian Development Bank,
but Indonesia is one of nearly 60 countries that have offered to
be founding members of the AIIB.
The United States and Japan have not thrown their support
behind the bank, which is seen as a threat to U.S. efforts to
extend its influence in the Asia-Pacific region and balance
China's growing financial clout.
"There is a shifting world reality ... Those who say the
global economic problems shall only be solved through the World
Bank, the IMF and the ADB, these are obsolete ideas," Widodo
said. "There needs to be change."
"It's imperative that we build a new international economic
order that is open to new emerging economic powers."
The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank were at
the centre of the post-World War Two Bretton Woods monetary
order created by the United States and Europe.
Indonesia invited heads of state and government from 109
Asian and African countries, but there have been dozens of
no-shows and officials said only 34 leaders turned up.
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, speaking at the
conference, said countries in Asia and Africa "should no longer
be consigned to the role of exporters of primary goods and
importers of finished goods".
He called it a "role that has historically been assigned to
us by the colonial powers and starting from the days of
colonialism".
The world order has changed dramatically since nearly 30
heads of state gathered in 1955 to discuss security and economic
development away from global powers embroiled in the Cold War.
Many of those countries, such as China and India, are now
themselves at top tables like the Group of 20 and wield
significant economic power.
Widodo said the group was meeting again in a changed world
but still it needed to stand together against the domination of
"a certain group of countries" to avoid unfairness and global
imbalances.
(Writing by John Chalmers; Additional reporting by Kanupriya
Kapoor and Nicholas Owen; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)