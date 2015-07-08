UPDATE 2-UniCredit's Q1 net profit tops forecasts as turnaround gathers pace
* Q1 net income rises 41 pct in adjusted terms on higher revenues
(Adds remarks from question-and-answer session, paragraphs 5-6)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, July 8 Canada's decision on joining the Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank will be determined in part by the scope for Canadian companies to compete for projects the bank funds, Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Wednesday.
Canada said in April it was actively considering joining the AIIB, despite U.S. and Japanese reservations, but it was not among the 50 nations that signed the articles of agreement last week.
"Our government is monitoring developments to determine, among other things, the opportunity for Canadian companies to compete for infrastructure projects," Oliver told a Canada-China financial conference in Toronto.
"When we make a decision, of course it will be based on Canada's national interests," he said.
Oliver said in a question-and-answer session afterward that more than a trillion dollars, perhaps several trillion, of AIIB project investments would be involved, so the share won by Canadian companies need not be large to be meaningful.
"We want to make sure that the rules in place provide a realistic and fair opportunity for our companies to compete. We're not asking for any guarantees," he said. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Writing by Randall Palmer; Editing by W Simon and Peter Galloway)
* Q1 net income rises 41 pct in adjusted terms on higher revenues
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hang Seng Bank Limited's (HSB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited's (CCB Asia) Long-Term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The ratings have been affirmed as part of Fitch's periodic peer review