BEIJING, March 20 The China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will be formally established by the end of 2015, China's finance minister said on Friday, adding that Beijing was communicating with the United States and Japan over its formation.

The bank would complement rather than compete with other institutions, including the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank, Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said in an interview with state media.

Australia said on Friday there was a lot of merit in the AIIB, while Japan's finance minister signalled cautious approval of the institution that the United States has warned against. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Michael Martina)