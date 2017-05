BEIJING, June 29 China's Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Monday he was confident the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) could start functioning before the end of the year.

Lou was speaking at a ceremony in Beijing at which delegates from 57 countries will sign articles of agreement on the founding of the China-backed AIIB. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)