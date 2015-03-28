Relief map for Greek debt? Not without a fight or two
ATHENS Pretty much everyone agrees that Greece needs debt relief; what they don't agree on is what debt relief means.
RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil said on Friday it had accepted China's invitation to join its Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) as a founding member.
"Brazil is very interested in participating in this initiative," the office of President Dilma Rousseff said in a short statement. It said no conditions were made for joining.
The AIIB has been seen as a challenge to the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, and a significant step for China's global influence. China is Brazil's top trading partner.
The United States had warned against the new institution but its European allies Britain, France, Germany and Italy announced this month they would join the bank, leading the Obama administration to reassess its stance.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Ken Wills)
FRANKFURT Roughly 90 percent of the extra cash injected by the European Central Bank to boost the euro zone's economy is piling up in five of the bloc's wealthiest countries, an ECB study showed on Tuesday.