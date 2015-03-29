(Repeats story published on Saturday; no changes to text)
SHANGHAI/RIO DE JANEIRO, March 28 Russia,
Australia and the Netherlands on Saturday became the latest
three countries to say they plan to join the China-led Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), adding clout to an
institution seen as enhancing China's regional and global
influence.
The AIIB, seen as a challenge to existing institutions the
World Bank and Asian Development Bank, has drawn a cool response
from the United States, despite which European U.S. allies
including Britain, France, Germany and Italy have already
announced they would join the bank.
Other countries such as Turkey and South Korea have also
said they would join. Brazil, China's top trading partner, said
on Friday it would sign up and that there were no conditions
set. "Brazil is very interested in participating in this
initiative," the office of President Dilma Rousseff said in a
statement.
Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, speaking
on Saturday at a forum in Boao on the southern Chinese island of
Hainan, said the country plans to join the AIIB, according to
the official Xinhua news agency.
Speaking at the same forum, Australian Finance Minister
Mathias Cormann said the country was planning to apply to become
a founding member, according to Xinhua, while later on Saturday
the news agency confirmed that Georgia had also applied.
The Netherlands also plans to join, Dutch Prime Minister
Mark Rutte said on his official Facebook page after a meeting
with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
China's Finance Ministry said earlier on Saturday Britain
and Switzerland had been formally accepted as founding members
of the AIIB, a day after Brazil accepted China's invitation to
join.
China's Finance Ministry said Austria had also applied to
join and had submitted its documents to China.
"We should push forward with the creation of a regional hub
for financial co-operation," Xi said at the forum, adding China
should "strengthen pragmatic cooperation in monetary stability,
investment, financing, credit rating and other fields."
The AIIB has been seen as a significant setback to U.S.
efforts to extend its influence in the Asia Pacific region to
balance China's growing financial clout and assertiveness.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in Beijing, Engen Tham in Shanghai and Adam Jourdan in
Boao; Editing by Michael Perry and David Holmes)