BEIJING, June 29 China will hold a 30.34 percent
stake in the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the
Finance Ministry said on Monday, making Beijing the largest
shareholder in a bank that is expected to project the country's
growing influence.
China will have 26.06 percent of the voting rights in the
bank, a Chinese-led development bank that will rival
institutions such as the World Bank.
Countries defined as "within the region" will hold a
cominbed 75 percent stake in the bank, the ministry said in a
statement on its website, as delegates from 57 countries
gathered in Beijing to witness the signing of the articles of
agreement for the bank.
