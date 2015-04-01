ASTANA, April 1 Hungary has decided to join the
China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Prime
Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.
More than 40 countries, including Australia, South Korea,
Britain, France, Germany and Italy, have said they would sign up
to the AIIB, with Japan and the United States the two notable
absentees.
"I would like to announce here that we will join the Asian
international development bank," Orban, referring to the AIIB,
told a news briefing during a visit to Kazakhstan.
"We will follow the example of Kazakhstan," he added, giving
no further details.
China set a March 31 deadline to become a founding member of
the AIIB, an institution that could enhance Beijing's regional
and global influence.
Washington initially tried to dissuade its allies from
joining the AIIB, seeing it as a challenge to the World Bank and
Asian Development Bank over which the U.S. exerts considerable
influence, but changed tack after many signed up for it.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Additional reporting by
Krisztina Than in Budapest; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing
by Alison Williams)